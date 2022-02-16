disBalancer Price Down 7.5% Over Last Week (DDOS)

disBalancer (CURRENCY:DDOS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. During the last seven days, disBalancer has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar. disBalancer has a market cap of $2.29 million and approximately $105,301.00 worth of disBalancer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One disBalancer coin can now be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00000891 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002293 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001875 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00044120 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,069.78 or 0.07034875 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,585.98 or 0.99883937 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00049844 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.55 or 0.00051666 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002876 BTC.

About disBalancer

disBalancer’s total supply is 6,416,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,886,771 coins. disBalancer’s official Twitter account is @thedisbalancer

Buying and Selling disBalancer

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as disBalancer directly using U.S. dollars.

