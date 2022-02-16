Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.450-$0.650 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.50 billion-$1.60 billion.Amkor Technology also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.45-$0.65 EPS.

Shares of AMKR traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $24.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,765. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Amkor Technology has a fifty-two week low of $18.04 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.26.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 9.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is 8.85%.

Separately, Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 target price for the company.

In other news, CFO Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total transaction of $113,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $594,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,375 shares of company stock valued at $1,514,275. 58.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMKR. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Amkor Technology by 231.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,257,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,774,000 after acquiring an additional 878,500 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Amkor Technology by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 527,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,074,000 after acquiring an additional 21,019 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Amkor Technology by 723.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 490,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,148,000 after acquiring an additional 430,498 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Amkor Technology by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 198,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,918,000 after acquiring an additional 36,772 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Amkor Technology by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 154,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.17% of the company’s stock.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

