Stelco Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Receives $53.83 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Stelco Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STZHF) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.83.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$62.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Stelco from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Stelco from C$64.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Stelco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th.

Shares of STZHF traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.21. 1,384 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,183. Stelco has a 52 week low of $10.68 and a 52 week high of $40.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.71.

Stelco Holdings, Inc engages in the production and sale of steel products. The firm products include hot rolled, coated, cold rolled, and other. It supports a range of customers in the field of steel service center, appliance, automotive, energy, construction, pipe and tube industries in North America.

