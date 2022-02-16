HashBX Price Tops $0.0100 on Exchanges (HBX)

HashBX (CURRENCY:HBX) traded 153% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. Over the last seven days, HashBX has traded 78.5% higher against the dollar. HashBX has a total market cap of $6.30 million and $22.00 worth of HashBX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HashBX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0100 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002293 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00004061 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001091 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002291 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00038262 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.19 or 0.00105848 BTC.

About HashBX

HBX is a coin. It launched on December 21st, 2017. HashBX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 629,280,963 coins. HashBX’s official Twitter account is @Hyperbridge and its Facebook page is accessible here . HashBX’s official website is hashbx.io . The Reddit community for HashBX is /r/HashBXGlobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperbridge was founded to empower creators and developers. By providing tools that allow creators to easily deploy blockchain-enabled projects, Hyperbridge is removing the barriers that limit contribution to the innovative process. The BlockHub platform will unite producers and consumers by equipping developers to crowdfund, publish, and market their applications. Users of BlockHub will be able to find new and innovative titles within a vibrant marketplace, while also having the option to earn tokens and reputation by taking actions that support projects and the overall ecosystem. The HBX token will initially launch on the Ethereum network as an ERC-20 compatible token. The token will be to utilize our protocols and the BlockHub platform (operating fees, membership, etc). In the future, HBX will be implemented on other blockchains, at which time they will become convertable. Tokens will be burned during conversion, so as to maintain the token supply (1 billion). “

HashBX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashBX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HashBX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HashBX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

