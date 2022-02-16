Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 629 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,644 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1,866.7% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3,076.9% in the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 21.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period.

VSS stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,593. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $130.02. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $121.58 and a 1 year high of $142.25.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

