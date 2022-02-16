SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Holdings Lifted by EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC

EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 84.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 187,336 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85,630 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for 11.0% of EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC owned about 0.12% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $24,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SDY traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $124.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,671. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $127.15. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $110.71 and a one year high of $132.20.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.