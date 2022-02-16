HM Payson & Co. Buys 3,394 Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 104,262 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,394 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $35,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 80,321 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,954,000 after acquiring an additional 31,781 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 511,275 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $177,775,000 after acquiring an additional 50,740 shares during the period. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 15,140 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,264,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Sculati Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,995 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.82, for a total value of $84,705.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,241 shares of company stock valued at $1,077,095. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FB traded down $6.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $214.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,123,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,590,383. The firm has a market cap of $584.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $308.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $333.47. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 52 week low of $214.78 and a 52 week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current year.

FB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $445.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.20.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

