NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Position Trimmed by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems decreased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,405 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 652 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $3,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marco Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 7.3% during the third quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 58,665 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $11,491,000 after acquiring an additional 4,010 shares during the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth about $84,723,000. Transform Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.5% during the third quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 29,354 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $5,750,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 53,700 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $10,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.8% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 37,615 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $7,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NXPI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.24.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total value of $1,579,824.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NXPI stock traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $194.97. 34,432 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,844,659. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $164.19 and a 52-week high of $239.91. The company has a market cap of $51.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $214.95 and its 200-day moving average is $211.82.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 30th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.53. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 31.12%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.845 dividend. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.75%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

