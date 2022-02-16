Kentucky Retirement Systems Trims Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Kentucky Retirement Systems trimmed its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 0.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Equinix were worth $4,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. State Street Corp grew its stake in Equinix by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,876,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,111,159,000 after buying an additional 530,748 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Equinix by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,487,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,706,098,000 after purchasing an additional 503,508 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in Equinix in the 2nd quarter valued at $359,060,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Equinix by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,544,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,239,564,000 after purchasing an additional 413,263 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in Equinix by 117.3% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 443,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,701,000 after purchasing an additional 239,628 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on EQIX shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $731.00 to $732.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $950.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $970.00 to $840.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $765.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $863.88.

In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 60 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $666.89, for a total value of $40,013.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 9,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.94, for a total transaction of $7,087,885.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 20,346 shares of company stock worth $15,112,776 in the last three months. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:EQIX traded down $6.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $667.15. 13,102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,541. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $586.73 and a one year high of $885.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $763.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $796.08. The company has a market cap of $60.07 billion, a PE ratio of 140.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.43.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

