Kentucky Retirement Systems Trims Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Kentucky Retirement Systems cut its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,562 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Autodesk were worth $3,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 109.7% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 130 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 35.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 137 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 82.2% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 462.8% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 242 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 86.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $51,312.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 4,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total transaction of $1,210,619.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,109 shares of company stock valued at $1,311,749. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK traded down $3.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $229.86. The company had a trading volume of 40,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,705,208. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $259.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.89. The stock has a market cap of $50.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.67 and a beta of 1.44. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.81 and a 1 year high of $344.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. Autodesk had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 51.01%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADSK shares. OTR Global downgraded shares of Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $338.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $216.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.36.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

