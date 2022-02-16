Syscoin Hits Market Cap of $518.21 Million (SYS)

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 16th. In the last week, Syscoin has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar. Syscoin has a market cap of $518.21 million and $34.30 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Syscoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.82 or 0.00001877 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $126.03 or 0.00289051 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00013656 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001003 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000589 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Syscoin Profile

Syscoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 633,137,085 coins. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

Buying and Selling Syscoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

