NewYorkCoin Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1,057.00 (NYC)

NewYorkCoin (CURRENCY:NYC) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. One NewYorkCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. NewYorkCoin has a market capitalization of $2.67 million and approximately $1,057.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NewYorkCoin has traded down 14.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $126.03 or 0.00289051 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00013656 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001877 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001003 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000589 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002531 BTC.

About NewYorkCoin

NewYorkCoin (CRYPTO:NYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 143,761,098,438 coins. NewYorkCoin’s official website is nycoin.community . The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NewYorkCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the popular Scrypt algorithm. The NYC is themed after the North American city, New York. NewYorkCoin (NYC) is a faster, free version of Litecoin since 2014. Open source, decentralized, P2P worldwide cryptocurrency. Retail acceptance. The low difficulty, sustainable, energy-efficient mining. Additional website: https://newyorkcoin.net/ Whitepaper: https://nycoin.net/whitepaper_newyorkcoin.pdf “

NewYorkCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NewYorkCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NewYorkCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

