Polis 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $10,771.00 (POLIS)

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. Polis has a market capitalization of $2.69 million and $10,771.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polis coin can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000627 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Polis has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00009385 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.83 or 0.00066126 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00005824 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 206.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $149.16 or 0.00342104 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 65.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000909 BTC.

About Polis

Polis is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polis’ official website is polispay.org . Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Polis is forum.polispay.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

Polis Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polis using one of the exchanges listed above.

