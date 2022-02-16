SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) Receives $42.79 Consensus PT from Brokerages

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.79.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SGH shares. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of SMART Global to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SMART Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of SMART Global from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Stifel Europe raised their price target on shares of SMART Global from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of SMART Global from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

In related news, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 2,602 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total value of $158,878.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Adams sold 7,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total transaction of $432,152.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SMART Global by 159.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of SMART Global by 618.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SMART Global by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of SMART Global during the 2nd quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SMART Global during the 4th quarter worth $183,000.

SGH stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.22. 9,257 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,280,096. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.62. SMART Global has a 1-year low of $20.30 and a 1-year high of $37.25.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $469.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.06 million. SMART Global had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 46.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that SMART Global will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions (IPS), and LED Solutions.

