Brokerages Expect Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC) to Announce $0.06 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s earnings. Western Asset Mortgage Capital posted earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Western Asset Mortgage Capital will report full-year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.31 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Western Asset Mortgage Capital.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,957. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a 1-year low of $1.91 and a 1-year high of $4.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.14 and a 200 day moving average of $2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $119.29 million, a PE ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 864.63, a current ratio of 864.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.24%. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -57.14%.

In related news, CIO Greg E. Handler acquired 25,000 shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.17 per share, for a total transaction of $54,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CIO Greg E. Handler acquired 50,000 shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.17 per share, for a total transaction of $108,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 85,741 shares of company stock valued at $186,560 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 1,151.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 76,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 70,613 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 62.8% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 29,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 11,241 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 42.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 266,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 80,002 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 54.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 216,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 76,637 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in managing a diversified portfolio of assets. It focuses on investing in, financing and managing real estate related securities, whole loans and other financial assets. The company was founded on June 3, 2009 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

