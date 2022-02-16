Zacks: Analysts Expect The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Will Post Earnings of $1.14 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) will post earnings per share of $1.14 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for The Carlyle Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.40 and the lowest is $0.96. The Carlyle Group posted earnings of $0.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 96.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will report full year earnings of $4.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.12 to $5.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.28 to $5.38. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The Carlyle Group.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.82. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 33.87% and a return on equity of 48.65%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 200.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CG shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.19.

Shares of CG traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.75. 13,104 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,822,577. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.72. The company has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The Carlyle Group has a 1 year low of $33.43 and a 1 year high of $60.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is 12.21%.

In related news, COO Christopher Finn sold 76,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total value of $3,760,263.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 124,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total transaction of $6,524,771.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,204,973 shares of company stock worth $122,060,334. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CG. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,318,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $913,363,000 after purchasing an additional 601,110 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,047,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $805,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,096 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,676,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $775,123,000 after purchasing an additional 537,822 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,994,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,986,000 after acquiring an additional 229,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,992,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,175,000 after acquiring an additional 428,537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

