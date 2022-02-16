Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (AEX:AD) a €31.00 Price Target

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (AEX:AD) received a €31.00 ($35.23) target price from analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($31.82) target price on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays set a €30.00 ($34.09) price target on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group set a €32.00 ($36.36) price target on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €31.90 ($36.25) price target on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €33.00 ($37.50) price target on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Wednesday.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a fifty-two week low of €14.72 ($16.73) and a fifty-two week high of €20.42 ($23.20).

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V., formerly Koninklijke Ahold N.V., is engaged in the operation of retail stores in Europe and the United States. The Company’s segments are Ahold USA, Delhaize America, The Netherlands, Belgium, and Central and Southeastern Europe (CSE). In addition, Other retail, consists of Ahold Delhaize’s unconsolidated joint ventures JMR – Gestao de Empresas de Retalho, SGPS, SA (JMR) and P.T.

