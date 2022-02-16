Short Interest in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAG) Rises By 46.2%

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAG) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a growth of 46.2% from the January 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ PSAG traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.70. 178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,616. Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II has a 1-year low of $9.55 and a 1-year high of $9.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.70.

Get Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 111,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 6,272 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,635,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $711,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II by 275.9% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 908,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,819,000 after acquiring an additional 666,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 204,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 4,344 shares in the last quarter. 64.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.