Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,500 shares, a growth of 45.8% from the January 15th total of 31,900 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 23,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Natural Health Trends by 10.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Natural Health Trends during the second quarter worth approximately $178,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Natural Health Trends by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 49,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 8,297 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Natural Health Trends by 13.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 14,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Natural Health Trends alerts:

Natural Health Trends stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.91. 31,839 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,275. Natural Health Trends has a 52 week low of $6.30 and a 52 week high of $8.75. The firm has a market cap of $90.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.15.

Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Natural Health Trends had a return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $16.11 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Natural Health Trends’s payout ratio is currently 571.43%.

Natural Health Trends Company Profile

Natural Health Trends Corp. engages in the provision of direct selling and e-commerce services. It offers personal care, and wellness products through NHT Global brand. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Health Trends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Health Trends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.