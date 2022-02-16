Short Interest in Hywin Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:HYW) Increases By 46.7%

Posted by on Feb 16th, 2022

Hywin Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:HYW) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, an increase of 46.7% from the January 15th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of HYW traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.11. The stock had a trading volume of 40,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,834. Hywin has a 1 year low of $5.15 and a 1 year high of $11.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.64.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hywin stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Hywin Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:HYW) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Hywin Company Profile

Hywin Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, insurance brokerage, and asset management service in China. It offers privately raised products, including private securities investment funds; private equity and venture capital; privately raised funds of other assets; and real estate products, including traditional real estate fixed-income products, real estate securitization products, and real estate equity investments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hywin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hywin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.