Short Interest in Hywin Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:HYW) Increases By 46.7%

Hywin Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:HYW) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, an increase of 46.7% from the January 15th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of HYW traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.11. The stock had a trading volume of 40,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,834. Hywin has a 1 year low of $5.15 and a 1 year high of $11.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.64.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hywin stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Hywin Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:HYW) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Hywin Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, insurance brokerage, and asset management service in China. It offers privately raised products, including private securities investment funds; private equity and venture capital; privately raised funds of other assets; and real estate products, including traditional real estate fixed-income products, real estate securitization products, and real estate equity investments.

