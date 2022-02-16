Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $4.42 Million Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Kentucky Retirement Systems decreased its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 712 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Chubb were worth $4,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Chubb by 12.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 83,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,241,000 after acquiring an additional 9,299 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Chubb in the second quarter valued at $319,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Chubb by 35.6% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 10,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the second quarter valued at $25,240,000. Finally, WMS Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the second quarter valued at $496,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

CB stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $203.99. The stock had a trading volume of 50,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,133,362. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $155.07 and a 52 week high of $211.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.12.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.54. Chubb had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.61%.

In related news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 610 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.97, for a total transaction of $125,641.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 28,494 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.23, for a total transaction of $5,163,967.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CB. Argus raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $198.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.13.

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

