Wellington Management Group LLP Grows Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,114,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 861,074 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 5.77% of General Dynamics worth $3,158,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. 44 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,612,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 68,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,802,000 after acquiring an additional 54,399 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,431 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,568,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 18,837 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,546,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GD. Susquehanna lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group raised General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley raised General Dynamics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wolfe Research raised General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.25.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total value of $417,788.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE GD traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $213.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,778. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.06. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $161.57 and a 1-year high of $216.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $208.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.90.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 8.47%. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.49 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation, ship construction and repair, land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions, and technology products and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.