Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 2,580,404 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,430,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,580,404 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 4.57% of MetLife worth $2,372,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in MetLife by 10.2% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 170,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,531,000 after acquiring an additional 15,800 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in MetLife in the third quarter worth approximately $2,104,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of MetLife by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 135,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,368,000 after purchasing an additional 6,124 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of MetLife by 364.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 152,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,412,000 after purchasing an additional 119,628 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of MetLife by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,182,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,579,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123,446 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total transaction of $2,596,513.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $3,996,478.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on MET shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of MetLife from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.47.

Shares of NYSE:MET traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $71.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,816,812. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.37 and a 52-week high of $72.55. The company has a market cap of $60.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.70. MetLife had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $20.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

