Verition Fund Management LLC Purchases 127,463 Shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 80.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 285,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,463 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC owned 0.24% of PacWest Bancorp worth $12,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 4.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,668,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,448,000 after acquiring an additional 563,363 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 15.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,341,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,201,000 after purchasing an additional 183,794 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 8.5% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 67,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 5,288 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 35.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,178,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,671,000 after purchasing an additional 566,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

PACW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PacWest Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

NASDAQ:PACW traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.97. The stock had a trading volume of 3,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,428. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.69. PacWest Bancorp has a 12-month low of $35.32 and a 12-month high of $51.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.48.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.14. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 44.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.61%.

PacWest Bancorp Profile

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

