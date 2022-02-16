LPL Financial LLC Has $581.49 Million Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,063,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194,811 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of LPL Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $581,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Hillman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. 76.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.34. 40,158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,897,506. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.24 and a fifty-two week high of $116.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.23.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

