Legacy Financial Strategies LLC Acquires 529 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises approximately 0.9% of Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter worth approximately $256,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 12.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 255,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,806,000 after acquiring an additional 28,176 shares in the last quarter. Waycross Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 238.4% during the second quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 10,567 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4.2% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 140,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,790,000 after acquiring an additional 5,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 11,273.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 739,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,536,000 after purchasing an additional 732,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $165.55. The company had a trading volume of 38,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,840,613. The company has a market capitalization of $228.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.32 and a 1-year high of $177.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.00.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.25%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Argus increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, DZ Bank cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.19.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Middle East and South Asia.

