Lion Street Advisors LLC Has $797,000 Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Lion Street Advisors LLC grew its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3,742.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,302 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,164 shares during the quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. DZ Bank lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.19.

Shares of PEP stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $165.82. The company had a trading volume of 35,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,840,613. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $171.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.00. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $128.32 and a one year high of $177.24.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.25%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Middle East and South Asia.

