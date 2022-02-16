Moore Capital Management LP Takes $11.41 Million Position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 186,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,408,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter valued at $9,790,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter valued at $29,259,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 89.0% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,257,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,351,000 after buying an additional 1,534,133 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 165.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,663,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,420,000 after buying an additional 12,879,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $459,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $86.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. lifted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.33.

NASDAQ ZI opened at $58.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 979.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.25. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.86 and a 1-year high of $79.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.65.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $222.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.70 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a positive return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The company’s revenue was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 485,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.55, for a total transaction of $37,655,022.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 1,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.24, for a total value of $104,409.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,988,668 shares of company stock worth $573,649,972 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

