Capital International Sarl Lowers Stock Holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Capital International Sarl reduced its position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 33,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 133.9% during the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. 51.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $60.97 on Wednesday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a fifty-two week low of $55.35 and a fifty-two week high of $169.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.19. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 2.10.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.76) by ($0.08). CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 45.64% and a return on equity of 19.19%. As a group, analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CRSP shares. Brookline Capital Management began coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Brookline Capital Acquisition began coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $160.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.46.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

