MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 26,949 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 305,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,949 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $18,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 392,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1,057.9% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 211,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,595,000 after purchasing an additional 193,600 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.5% in the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 303,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,060,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.0% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 42,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.1% in the third quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 422,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,090,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765 shares during the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USB opened at $58.61 on Wednesday. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $48.01 and a twelve month high of $63.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.07.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 33.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.08%.

USB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday. Stephens downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.19.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

