200,000 Shares in Maquia Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MAQC) Acquired by Whitebox Advisors LLC

Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Maquia Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MAQC) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,002,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Maquia Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Maquia Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Maquia Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Maquia Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maquia Capital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $910,000.

Shares of MAQC traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.09. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,593. Maquia Capital Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $11.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.02.

Maquia Capital Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on technology-focused middle market and emerging growth companies in North America.

