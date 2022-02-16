Vestcor Inc Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Vestcor Inc decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 221,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,500 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $10,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,087,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,011,000 after purchasing an additional 382,977 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 205,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,073,000 after purchasing an additional 5,898 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 189.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 195,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,660,000 after purchasing an additional 128,165 shares during the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS INDA traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.92. The company had a trading volume of 4,374,600 shares. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12 month low of $30.57 and a 12 month high of $38.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.65.

