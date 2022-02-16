KL Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:KLAQ) Shares Sold by Whitebox Advisors LLC

Whitebox Advisors LLC lessened its stake in KL Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:KLAQ) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,723 shares during the quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC owned about 0.66% of KL Acquisition worth $2,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of KL Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $147,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of KL Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KL Acquisition by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 4,347 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of KL Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of KL Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $387,000. Institutional investors own 62.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAQ traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.76. 322 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,985. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.77. KL Acquisition Corp has a twelve month low of $9.56 and a twelve month high of $10.03.

KL Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus investment effort on life sciences, which includes medical devices, diagnostics, and life sciences tools and instrumentation.

