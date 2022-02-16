Vestcor Inc Has $9.52 Million Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Vestcor Inc reduced its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $9,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 812.5% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 20.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $96,000. 63.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BIO traded down $12.68 on Wednesday, hitting $605.01. 2,566 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,244. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $670.66 and its 200-day moving average is $732.25. The company has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a PE ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.96. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $547.22 and a 12 month high of $832.70.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $732.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.94 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 223.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BIO. StockNews.com lowered Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup upped their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $750.00 to $800.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

