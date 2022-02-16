Kentucky Retirement Systems Sells 543 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lessened its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 543 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Altria Group were worth $4,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MO. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 485.8% in the 3rd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in Altria Group by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

MO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet cut Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.25.

Shares of MO traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.57. 186,334 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,076,929. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.53 and a 1 year high of $52.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.83, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.70.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. Altria Group had a return on equity of 1,009.13% and a net margin of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.12%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 270.68%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

