Kentucky Retirement Systems Purchases 1,079 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 88,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $6,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at $1,805,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at $551,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 215,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.5% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.2% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 73,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,334,000 after buying an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JMP Securities cut Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.44.

SCHW traded down $1.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,297,038. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $58.64 and a twelve month high of $96.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.79, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.04.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.61% and a return on equity of 14.01%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.37%.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total transaction of $4,836,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 119,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total value of $10,759,056.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 636,921 shares of company stock worth $56,552,631 over the last ninety days. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.