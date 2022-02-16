Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by Vestcor Inc

Vestcor Inc decreased its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,159 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $15,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 769.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 413.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 84.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ATVI traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,236,135. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.46. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.40 and a twelve month high of $104.53. The company has a market cap of $63.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.06). Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 15.48%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.62%.

Several research firms have commented on ATVI. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Activision Blizzard from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $104.53 to $114.24 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $125.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.71.

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

