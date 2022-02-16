Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $50.49, but opened at $53.30. Sonic Automotive shares last traded at $53.80, with a volume of 2,280 shares changing hands.

The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.81. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 35.43%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS.

Get Sonic Automotive alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sonic Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Sonic Automotive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sonic Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 2.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 8.2% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 138.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. 58.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 2.36.

About Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH)

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.