PAXEX Reaches One Day Volume of $43.00 (PAXEX)

PAXEX (CURRENCY:PAXEX) traded down 69% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 16th. One PAXEX coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PAXEX has a total market capitalization of $7,661.49 and approximately $43.00 worth of PAXEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PAXEX has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PAXEX alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.36 or 0.00298978 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 46.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000030 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

PAXEX Coin Profile

PAXEX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. PAXEX’s total supply is 25,817,955 coins and its circulating supply is 17,571,745 coins. The official website for PAXEX is www.paxexcoin.com. PAXEX’s official Twitter account is @PAXEXc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Paxex is PoS cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. PAXEX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. PAXEX COIN is a cryptographic currency built for forums, blogs and internet users as well as online businesses as a means of payment for services, products, and bills. It combines the concept from social interactions, cryptocurrency, marketing and the power to create apps within its ecosystem as well as integration into E-commerce marketplaces and finally Financial Investment.PAXEX COIN has already been implemented in Ghana Africa for Bill/Utility payments as well as INVESTMENT purposes! Yes PAXEX COIN is ACTUALLY being used in the REAL world! “

Buying and Selling PAXEX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAXEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAXEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAXEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PAXEXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for PAXEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAXEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.