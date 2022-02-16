RAI Finance Reaches Market Cap of $40.46 Million (SOFI)

RAI Finance (CURRENCY:SOFI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 16th. Over the last seven days, RAI Finance has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar. RAI Finance has a market capitalization of $40.46 million and $1.50 million worth of RAI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RAI Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000526 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002295 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00044085 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,070.09 or 0.07041294 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43,589.48 or 0.99973200 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.56 or 0.00049440 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00051371 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002907 BTC.

RAI Finance Coin Profile

RAI Finance launched on February 13th, 2021. RAI Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 176,388,825 coins. RAI Finance’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

Buying and Selling RAI Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAI Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RAI Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RAI Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

