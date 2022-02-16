Brokerages Set Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) PT at $94.96

Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, sixteen have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $94.96.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $95.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total value of $1,837,030.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total transaction of $2,678,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,001,088 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,395,455,000 after buying an additional 683,095 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 12.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $971,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,602 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 1.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,004,235 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $856,570,000 after buying an additional 118,354 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Oracle by 11.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,852,777 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $801,266,000 after buying an additional 928,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Oracle by 0.9% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,662,905 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $674,321,000 after buying an additional 79,108 shares during the last quarter. 42.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.36. 126,938 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,981,056. The company has a market cap of $209.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. Oracle has a twelve month low of $61.08 and a twelve month high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 1,087.71%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oracle will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 37.10%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

