Analysts Set Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Target Price at $102.79

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $102.79.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on HES. Barclays decreased their price target on Hess from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hess from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Hess from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Hess from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Hess from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st.
In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total value of $292,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 65,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.44, for a total value of $6,022,878.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 333,381 shares of company stock worth $30,391,513 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:HES traded up $1.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $94.88. 25,160 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,212,256. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.11 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.80 and its 200-day moving average is $79.88. Hess has a one year low of $60.39 and a one year high of $96.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.
Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business’s revenue was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Hess will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Hess’s payout ratio is 55.56%.
Hess Company Profile
Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.
