Analysts Set Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Target Price at $102.79

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $102.79.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HES. Barclays decreased their price target on Hess from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hess from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Hess from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Hess from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Hess from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total value of $292,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 65,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.44, for a total value of $6,022,878.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 333,381 shares of company stock worth $30,391,513 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Hess by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,023 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hess by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Hess by 0.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,538 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Hess by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 11,491 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its stake in shares of Hess by 31.2% in the third quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 648 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HES traded up $1.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $94.88. 25,160 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,212,256. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.11 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.80 and its 200-day moving average is $79.88. Hess has a one year low of $60.39 and a one year high of $96.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business’s revenue was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Hess will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Hess’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

