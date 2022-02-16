Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) Receives $33.17 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.17.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on HTA shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Healthcare Trust of America in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Healthcare Trust of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank cut Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th.
NYSE:HTA traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.72. 62,852 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,071,697. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.67. The firm has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.28 and a beta of 0.63. Healthcare Trust of America has a 52-week low of $26.11 and a 52-week high of $34.83.
Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile
Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.
