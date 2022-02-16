Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) Receives $33.17 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.17.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HTA shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Healthcare Trust of America in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Healthcare Trust of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank cut Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th.

NYSE:HTA traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.72. 62,852 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,071,697. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.67. The firm has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.28 and a beta of 0.63. Healthcare Trust of America has a 52-week low of $26.11 and a 52-week high of $34.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 9,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 283,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,477,000 after buying an additional 7,283 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in Healthcare Trust of America in the 4th quarter worth $611,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 81,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,725,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 4,329 shares in the last quarter. 99.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

