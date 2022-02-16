Brokerages Set Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) PT at $102.79

Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $102.79.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HES. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Hess from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Hess from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hess from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price target (up previously from $106.00) on shares of Hess in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

Shares of Hess stock traded up $1.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $94.88. 25,160 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,212,256. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.11 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.88. Hess has a 1-year low of $60.39 and a 1-year high of $96.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Hess had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.23%. Hess’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.58) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Hess will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Hess’s payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

In other news, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 65,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.44, for a total transaction of $6,022,878.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total transaction of $292,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 333,381 shares of company stock worth $30,391,513. Company insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Hess by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,243,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,593,030,000 after purchasing an additional 138,621 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in Hess by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,087,843 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $787,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,224 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Hess by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,479,875 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $740,473,000 after purchasing an additional 58,940 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Hess by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,148,285 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $558,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hess by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,153,724 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $380,546,000 after purchasing an additional 193,943 shares during the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hess

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

