T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to report earnings per share of $0.64 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for T-Mobile US’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.16. T-Mobile US reported earnings of $0.92 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that T-Mobile US will report full-year earnings of $2.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $5.55. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $10.56. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow T-Mobile US.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $20.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.12 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 4.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share.

TMUS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered T-Mobile US from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $153.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised T-Mobile US to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.76.

In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total transaction of $14,448,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 137.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,637,420 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,423,408,000 after acquiring an additional 13,677,347 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 432.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 11,324,513 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,640,129,000 after acquiring an additional 9,195,915 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 171.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,611,993 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $589,225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911,738 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 10,225,185 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,306,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 440.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,170,084 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $405,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock traded down $0.96 on Friday, reaching $126.07. 56,257 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,549,173. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. T-Mobile US has a fifty-two week low of $101.51 and a fifty-two week high of $150.20.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

