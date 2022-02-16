Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Purchased by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,387,482 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,629 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 5.92% of Northrop Grumman worth $3,380,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Vertical Research downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $440.00 to $428.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $412.18.

Shares of NOC stock traded up $6.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $391.09. 13,321 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 914,988. The company has a market cap of $61.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $385.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $372.64. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $288.08 and a 1 year high of $408.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 19.64%. The company’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.59 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.40%.

In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total value of $155,231.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

