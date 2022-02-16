Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Bought by Warren Averett Asset Management LLC

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC raised its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 162.5% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BAC shares. Societe Generale lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.38.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $830,523.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BAC stock traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $47.94. 660,576 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,691,895. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.54. The company has a market capitalization of $392.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.41. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $33.70 and a twelve month high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $22.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.60%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.