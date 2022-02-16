Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Stock Position Raised by Voya Financial Advisors Inc.

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,644 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $1,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,947,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,810,412,000 after acquiring an additional 44,655 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 16.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,951,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $895,255,000 after acquiring an additional 272,794 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,634,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $739,385,000 after acquiring an additional 11,810 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 879,816 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $403,501,000 after acquiring an additional 29,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 752,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $344,148,000 after acquiring an additional 17,098 shares in the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TYL stock traded down $9.85 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $467.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,316. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $491.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $495.23. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $372.80 and a 12 month high of $557.55. The stock has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.03 and a beta of 0.69.

In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.57, for a total value of $1,790,495.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, President H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 4,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.70, for a total transaction of $2,303,538.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 29,907 shares of company stock valued at $15,578,974 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on TYL shares. TheStreet raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $549.96.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

