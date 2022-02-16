Whitebox Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Whitebox Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 393,015 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 144,294 shares during the quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC owned about 0.34% of American Axle & Manufacturing worth $3,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AXL. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing during the second quarter worth about $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 616.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,575 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,407 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,928 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

AXL traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.50. 23,492 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,680,965. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $969.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.40. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.41 and a 52 week high of $13.06.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.12). American Axle & Manufacturing had a return on equity of 43.98% and a net margin of 1.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AXL. Barclays cut their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. TheStreet cut American Axle & Manufacturing from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.04.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

