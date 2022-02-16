Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Stock Position Raised by Voya Financial Advisors Inc.

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1,846.9% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the third quarter worth $42,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 53.1% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RBA traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.72. 37,910 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 549,346. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 52-week low of $50.61 and a 52-week high of $76.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.54. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.97, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.36%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RBA. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. OTR Global reaffirmed a “negative” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TD Securities upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, insider James J. Jeter sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $121,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total value of $106,455.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

